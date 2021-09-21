A 24-year-old lady from Delta state, Fortune Okudaye, has said she has been riding bike in Lagos for four years now

Fortune revealed that despite the accidents she has had in the business, she was able to sponsor her OND at Lagos State Polytechnic

The young Nigerian lady stated that she never listened to people who asked her to seek an easier way out and become a prostitute

A 24-year-old lady, Fortune Okudaye, has narrated how she used her dispatch riding business to pay her school fees while she was in Lagos.

Fortune who is from Delta state said that the worst advice she has got from people was that she is too beautiful to be riding a bike under the hot sun in Lagos state.

In a BBC Pidgin News interview, she said they asked her to pick up prostitution instead.

My father's brother failed me

The lady came to Lagos in 2017 on the promise her father’s brother made to put her in school.

According to the 24-year-old lady, the man said that she would have to pay him back. Fortune later braved it and went job hunting.

There were no well-paying jobs

The lady who has been riding bikes since she was 11 years old said that she went into the okada business because there were no well-paying jobs for her in the state.

Fortune noted that the bike riding business is not for the faint-hearted. She revealed that the number of accidents she has had is enough for her to quit already.

I was once slapped

The lady who has been embarrassed on many occasions said she was once slapped by a female customer. Fortune could not retaliate because of the fear of a sack.

The 24-year-old would have loved to further her education to HND level but cannot as most of her income now goes to her mother’s treatment who has cancer.

Watch her full video interview below:

Below are some of the reactions to her story:

mercynmasinachi said:

"God will definitely crown your effort someday."

missleemama said:

"I respect you!! God will heal your sick mum by Gods grace."

oduawo54 said:

"Well done my dear Sister,God will prosper you through it so that you can go to a higher level of his plans for you,in Jesus Name."

segun4700 said:

"Wish you luck but might find it a little bit difficult because of the terrain! If you have enough capital please try something else; Trading!"

