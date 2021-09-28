A corps member who was treated horribly by one Lieutenant Viola Chika has spoken about what transpired

Fidelia said that the soldier thought she was being disobedient when she bathed before wearing her NYSC uniform

The lady whose period unexpectedly came had to keep herself clean; an act the soldier misunderstood and punished her for

A National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ezeiruaku Fidelia, whose video went viral as a female soldier poured dirty water on her has spoken in a video.

In a BBC News Pidgin interview, the lady said it all started when she was chosen as an usher to officiate at a ceremony that would have an army commandant in attendant.

The lady said she rejected many of the punishments. Photo source: @bbcnewspigin

Source: Instagram

The genesis of the problem

The female corps member stated that while at the event, she saw an officer friend and went to greet the person when Lieutenant Chika said she cannot touch an army officer that has a uniform on.

Fidelia said when that happened, she went back to her duty post. While she was there, another officer approached and asked for a handshake. She told the soldier the instruction she was earlier given about touching an officer in a uniform.

The sudden meeting

A few days after, the lieutenant according to Fidelia, called a meeting of all corps members and said she did because of Fidelia.

According to the corps member, the soldier asked her to go wear her complete khaki uniform. Fidelia said that when she went into their lodge, she realised her period had started.

The maltreatment

To keep clean, she had to bathe before wearing the NYSC uniform. When lieutenant Chika saw that she was bathing, the soldier thought she was being stubborn and never wanted to listen to her reason.

Fidelia narrated how the soldier meted different punishments to her in an attempt to make her cry.

Watch her interview below

Below are some of the reactions:

iyapresido said:

"Sanction my foot, she needs to lose her job she was abusing its privileges mscheeew. Such a brave young lady corper."

__mercyj_ said:

"Kia!!! Intimidation on top civilians head. That's how one soldier threatened to slap me and was pointing his gun towards me. The fact that I couldn't do anything made me cry. Dem dey craze."

iam_qualityy said:

"Justice should be done."

The Sanction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army strongly condemned the actions of a female officer caught punishing a member of the NYSC in Calabar, Cross River state.

Following the development, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations in a statement on Thursday, September 23, said the act was unprofessional and against established precepts of discipline in the NA.

Nwachukwu in a post shared on the army's official Facebook page revealed that the officer involved has been sanctioned and would be made to undergo regimental orders (trial) in line with the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

