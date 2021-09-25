A photo of a young man believed to be Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel's boyfriend has surfaced on social media

This comes after Angel revealed that she was “talking to someone” become coming to the Big Brother house

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the photo, pointing out that Angel cannot be committed to one man

As the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition gradually approaches its end, interesting new details about some of the housemates continue to surface online.

Nigerians have reacted to the photo and video. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @bigbronaija

Currently trending on social media is a photo of a young man believed to be Angel's boyfriend. There is also a video of both of them together on a 'date night'.

In the video, Angel is seen sitting with the young man have dinner together and even getting spoon-fed by the man.

The video was shared in June with the caption “date night”, weeks before the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija reality show began.

Recall also that Angel had said that she was “talking to someone” become coming to the Big Brother house

Reactions

Check out how some internet users have reacted:

chiblue0202:

"That kind man .... abeg Angel is for all and for none."

sandraezeibe:

"Angel belongs to everyone."

glowryhaa:

"Our baby girl belongs to nobody make Una face front."

nebe_stella:

"Angel that is all men and belong to no one "

ammyrossy24:

"His cute hop my Angel fit stay one place o "

makkynnaji:

"Cute"

norah_stunna:

"Mans cute tho but Angel is for everybody "

