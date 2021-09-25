Bessy Gatto’s biography: what is known about Joe Gatto’s wife?

Little was known about Bessy Gatto until she met and married the famous American comedian Joe Gatto. She has gained immense prominence as the wife of the renowned comedian.

Bessy Gatto poses for a picture with one of her dogs. Photo: @bessygatto

Source: Getty Images

She has taken the initiative to popularize her husband's work on multiple social media platforms. Find out more about Bessy Gatto in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name : Bessy Gatto

: Bessy Gatto Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : April 11, 1982

: April 11, 1982 Bessy Gatto’s age : 39 years old (as of 2021)

: 39 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence : New York City

: New York City Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 3”

: 5’ 3” Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 33-28-32

: 33-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres : 83-71-81

: 83-71-81 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Joe Gatto

: Joe Gatto Children: 2

Bessy Gatto’s bio

She was born in the United States of America on April 11, 1982. Bessy Gatto’s maiden name is Bousseina Haggar. Even though she is a celebrity, she has managed to keep her family away from public scrutiny, and thus, no details are available about Bessy Gatto’s brothers and sisters.

However, it is known that Bessy Gatto’s parents reside in California.

How old is Joe Gatto’s wife?

She is 39 years old as of 2021. Bessy Gatto’s birthday is on April 11.

What is Bessy Gatto’s nationality?

She is an American.

What does Bessy Gatto do for a living?

Bessy is a supportive wife. She spends most of her time on social media platforms trying to popularize Joe Gatto's comedy work. A glimpse of her social media accounts reveals that she regularly posts pictures, videos, and updates regarding Joe Gatto’s career.

Due to this work, she has gained prominence among the comedian’s audience, and hence, she has a significant following on social media. Therefore, besides being a lovely wife to the star comedian, she is an important pillar of his career.

She has also appeared on The Dream Crusher episode of Impractical Jokers.

Who is Joe Gatto married to?

When did Joe Gatto get married? The accomplished comedian got married on September 2, 2013, to his wife Bessy. Even though he is a celebrity comedian, Joe Gatto married Bessy at a low-key wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and relatives.

Comedian Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto attend the 2018 Farm Sanctuary on the Hudson gala at Pier 60 on October 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

How did Joe Gatto meet his wife?

Joe and Bessy Gatto met and started dating in 2009. After one year, Bessy moved from California to New York City to stay with Joe, who lived with fellow Impractical Jokers star Murray. The couple dated for approximately four years before tying the knot.

Who is Bessy Gatto’s baby?

Bessy has two children from her marriage with the Impractical Jokers comedian. The couple was blessed with their first child Milana Gatto on May 7, 2015. They welcomed their second-born child called Remington Joseph Gatto on July 31, 2017.

Is Bessy Gatto related to Joe Gatto?

They have been married since 2013.

How tall is Bessy Gatto?

Joe Gatto’s wife stands at five feet and three inches tall. Additionally, she weighs 132 pounds.

Love for dogs

Gatto’s family members are avid pet dog lovers. From her posts on Instagram, the family’s love for dogs is evident. Interestingly, the puppies are named after Italian desserts such as Tartufo, Pignoli, Biscotti, Napoleon, Spumoni, and Zeppole.

Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto attend the North Shore Animal League America's Annual Celebrity "Get Your Rescue On" Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Bessy Gatto came into the limelight due to her husband’s popularity in the US entertainment industry. As she continues to support her husband's work, she is quickly gaining prominence on social media.

