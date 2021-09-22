Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji is obsessed with her son, Jayce and she does not hesitate to show him off on social media

The mum of one recently shared a photo on her Instagram page reiterating that her three year old is the greatest gift she has

Despite the lovely photo, a lot of people were concerned over the state of her son's skin with a few mentioning that it looks bleached

Popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has sparked reactions online after she shared a photo with her son, Jayce.

Linda likes to show to the world how important her son is to her, so she flaunts him a lot on Instagram.

Nigerians call out Linda Ikeji over her son's skin Photo credit: @officiallindaikeji

The blogger and her son leaned against one of the expensive cars in her background as they struck different poses.

"Me and my baby...forever! The greatest gift!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Linda Ikeji's comment section was filled with lovely posts as some people gushed over the photos, some people however called out out on the appearance of her son's skin.

luna_akpos:

"Ma’am, pls discontinue whatever you’re using on the baby. it’s too harsh on him."

justfaithfashion:

"I know this is rich people's problem but let his skin rest abeg he is just a child."

esther_me87:

"Stop bleaching this little boy."

smile4ronky:

"What a lovely picture. Mother and son so beautiful."

queenjane635:

"The boy is so cute but pls stop using hash cream on him pls. It is making him have different colors."

iamqueenyess:

"Bitter truth, I love you Linda but pls change jayce's cream. Just let him be with his normal God given color."

Linda Ikeji changes son's surname

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji was one proud and excited mama when her son, Jayce clocked three on September 17, 2021.

The blogger took to her Instagram page to announce to the world and also shared adorable photos of the birthday boy.

It is also worthy of note that Linda gave her son the Ikeji surname, when she had him in 2018, he was Jayce Jeremi, after his alleged father.

Source: Legit