Veteran Nolloywood stars have hit the popular Raddison Blu hotel at Ikeja GRA for a peaceful protest against the organization

The protest was instigated by the Audio-visual Rights Society (AVRS) alongside movie directors and producers

The AVRS made it known that, Raddison Blu refused to pay for use of their intellectual properties in their various locations

Veteran Nollywood stars like, Fred Amata, Yemi Solade, Jede Kosoko and others have staged a non-violent protest at the Radisson Blu hotel, Ikeja

Nollywood celebrities protest at Raddison Blu. Creditt: @goldmynetv, @jidekosokoofficial

Source: Instagram

The protest was initiated by the Audio-visual Rights Society (AVRS), it has other movie stars like, Yinka Akanbi, Grace Amah, Ejike Asiegbu and Sunny McDon as well as movie producers and directors in attendance.

The AVRS boss, Alli-Balogun accused the hospitality outfit of refusing to pay for use of their intelligent properties in their different locations across the country.

He further made it known that negotiations with the management of the hospitality company has not yielded any meaningful result hence the need for a peaceful protest against them.

Alli-Balogun also alleged the Raddison Blu is owing the copyright collective society to the tune of 50 million naira.

