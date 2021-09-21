Veteran musician, King Sunny Ade, has been thrown into a sudden state of mourning following the death of one of his wives

The musician's wife, Risikat Adegeye, passed away during the early hours of Tuesday, September 21

Condolence messages have poured in for the respected musician who is just a few hours away from marking his 75th birthday

It is indeed a sad and trying time for the family of veteran Nigerian musician, King Sunny Ade, who has just lost one of his wives, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

Musician King Sunny Ade loses wife Risikat Adegeye. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The deceased, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, passed away during the early hours of Tuesday, September 21, The Nation Reports.

Late Ajoke was also a former chairmanship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

Another media, Vanguard, also reports that the musician’s wife had reportedly battled with cancer over the years before she finally succumbed to death after a brief illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ajoke’s death comes just a day before King Sunny Ade is expected to celebrate his 75th birthday.

Condolence messages pour in

As expected, the news has been received with worry and concern on behalf of the musician. Fans have flooded the online community with condolence messages.

Legit.ng gathered some below:

dejihgl said:

"Is today not KSA birthday? May her soul rest in peace."

greatnessonly04 said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

oreoluwa.olawale.338 said:

"Rest in peace ma."

raliyabubakar said:

habike_omo_daddy soul rest in perfect peace Amin."

habike_omo_daddy said:

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

King Sunny Ade bows as actress Toyin Abraham prays for him at event

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that King Sunny Ade was among those who graced Toyin Abraham’s birthday party and movie premiere event.

After the night’s fun activities, a grateful Toyin gave a vote of thanks to the audience and specially appreciated the 74-year-old veteran.

Toyin offered heartfelt prayers for KSA for honouring her with his presence and even accepting lesser than he charges for events.

Source: Legit.ng