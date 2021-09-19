Taliban Takeover: Afghan Women Barred from Doing Jobs that Men Can Do

Afghan women who have been working in the Kabul city government will no longer continue working until advised so

The announcement comes a month after the Taliban ascended to power in Afghanistan

A week ago, the same government stopped middle and high school students who are female from going to school

A few weeks after the Taliban ascended to power in Afghanistan, female employees in the Kabul city government have been barred from working until further notice.

Afghan women walk through the streets of Kabul. Photo credits: Daniel Berehulak.

The announcement was made by the interim mayor of Kabul Hamdullah Namony, outlining that only the women in positions which cannot be replaced with men are exempted.

“There are some areas that men can’t do it, we have to ask our female staff to fulfil their duties, there is no alternative for it,” he announced.

Such include areas of design and engineering, as well as attendants of public toilets for women.

Harsh Islam rule

The Guardian reports that asking women to keep off white-collar jobs is a sign that the Taliban are hellbent on enforcing their relentless interpretation of Islam.

The new rule goes against one of the group's initial promises that their leadership would practise inclusivity.

As a matter of fact, there have been several decrees that infringe on the freedoms that Afghan women had enjoyed in the recent past, most notably ordering female middle and high school students to remain at home.

Furthermore, female university students could only continue learning in gender-segregated settings with strict adherence to a strict Islamic dress code.

The announcement takes the country back to the Taliban's previous regime in the 1990s where women were not allowed to work, get educated, or enjoy public life.

Women's affairs ministry expunged

On Friday, September 17, the Taliban replaced the women’s affairs ministry with a new one called the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice.”

It was a new development that saw over a dozen of Afghan women stage a protest outside the ministry as they reiterated their importance in the participation of public life.

“A society in which women are not active is a dead society,” read one of the signs.

The protest took about 10 minutes after which the women entered their vehicles and left.

According to mayor Namony, less than 30% of the city's 3,000 employees were female, and that they were absorbed in different departments.

The announcement comes at a time the Taliban regime has been trying to win public trust by presenting themselves as guarantors of security in a country where crime had reached extremely high levels.

Taliban declares Afghanistan Islamic Emirate, announces new govt after America's exit

Meanwhile, the Taliban had declared Afghanistan an “Islamic Emirate”, and formed a new government to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

The Taliban also announced the names of several members of the new caretaker government.

Legit.ng gathered that Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader and Sirajuddin Haqqani named as interior minister.

