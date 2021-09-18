Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has thrilled fans and colleagues with her playful side as she twerked in a TikTok video

The popular actress shared the video on Instagram and got many laughing after acting as a hype woman and a dancer

She asked in the caption if she succeeded in shaking the bum bum and many flooded the comment section to share their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli has got people laughing on social media after twerking in a TikTok video that showed the playful side of her.

In the video the 43-year-old actress shared on her Instagram page @omonioboli, she could be seen in her bedroom acting as a hype woman and a dancer.

Actress Omonoli Oboli got many laughing as she twerked in a TikTok video. Photo credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

She captioned the video:

"When you are deceived by your hype man! E shake abi e nor shake?"

Decked in a blue jean jacket and palazzo trousers, she held a comb that acted as mic and hyped the dancer, telling her to "suffocate them with your bum bum".

Responding to the hyping, the dancer (still Omoni) who wore a black crop top and palazzo trousers placed her hands on the bed and twerked energetically.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media couldn't stop laughing and they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, Nigerian comedian @okeybakassi said:

"Life na cruiz....if you chop belle full."

@flora.ufuoma commented:

"e over shake o. Infact the whole body is shaking."

@vicky_pearl24 wrote:

"Suffocate them with your Back that’s what the hype man is saying."

@therealyemisiosinowo said:

"I thought I was on a wrong page."

@toyin_abraham wrote:

"Lol aunty Omoni."

