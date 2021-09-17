The APC has made crucial clarifications on the talk about waivers for new members who are running for positions on its platform

The ruling party, through its secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, explained that according to its constitution, no one can get an automatic ticket for any elected office

Akpanudoedehe added that not even Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the former president, can make the party bend its rules

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied claims that it is willing to grant an automatic presidential ticket to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ahead of 2023 if he defects to its camp.

Giving his clarification on Wednesday, September 16, the secretary of the APC's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said this rumour came from the misinterpretation of the waiver declared in 2020.

The APC said no automatic ticket for GEJ (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

An implication of the waiver is that all new members of the APC would enjoy the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party, Daily Trust reports.

Moreover, new members are allowed to run for any desired post irrespective of how long they have been in the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Restating this, the spokesman said:

“The APC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution of 8th December 2020 approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future to contest for positions in the APC and as party flag bearers in general elections.

“For the records, in my recent television interview reaction to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the APC, my statement was that NEC resolution was a blanket waiver to all new APC entrants, including the interviewee.

“Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution."

Akpanudoedehe explained that these benefits apply to the former president if he joins the ruling party.

In a message made available to Legit.ng, he added:

"For the records, in my recent television interview reaction to the rumoured plans by former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the APC, my statement was that NEC resolution was a blanket waiver to ALL new APC entrants, including the interviewee.

"The waiver is definately not specific to anyone as being misconstrued and misrepresented in some sections. Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election. All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution."

Former President Jonathan joins APC? PDP speaks on defection rumour

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria's lead opposition party, had reacted to the rumour that Jonathan has defected to the APC.

There had been speculations that the former president is being wooed by the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

The opposition party said it had not received any official correspondence from for former Nigerian leader regarding the purported defection.

Source: Legit