Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took her fans down the memory lane of her days as a musician

Tonto shared the official musical video of her song with D'Banj titled Sugar Rush, which was released in 2015

The actress has wanted to post it since yesterday but Instagram didn't allow her, but she has been getting fans reactions

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is doing everything possible to forget about the brouhaha with her ex-lover, Kpokpogri, as she is refreshing the memory of her fans with her times as a music star.

Tonto Dikeh shares throwback of Sugar Rush video with D'Banj. Credit: @tontolet

Tonto in an attempt to be the next female music star was signed by D'Banj, the duo had a song together titled Sugar Rush and its video was directed by Moe Musa in 2015.

She shared the video for her fans to remember that she is multi-talented, hinting that she could have shared it on Thursday to properly signify throwback but Instagram did not allow it.

According to her;

"Instagram didn’t let me post this yesterday, I hope this brightens up your day."

Watch the video as shared on her verified Instagram page below;

Fans reactions

The video as expected has got fans talking. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read below:

Damiadenuga:

"Chai. Sugar rush."

Clarkjenniferola:

"MY king get yourself a white man .. love you girl."

Barzkesmond:

"This song was really nice."

tu_stallion:

"This particular one wasn’t bad."

Itschubby3:

"But this is actually a jam . I remember when it was released in 2015 or so."

Mykeademusic:

"Your confidence is everything. What a time."

Ehispmoney:

"Till date I love dis music."

Mizgabbie:

"I’m taking it to TikTok ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️".

Locjewelries:

"Wish you continued after your song high."

Texas4slime:

"Grammy award winner."

D'Banj and Tonto Dikeh rumoured to be in a romantic relationship

Popular music star, D'Banj and Tonto Dikeh got so close some years back that it was widely rumoured that they were in a romantic relationship.

The closeness became so evident that Tonto used to pass the night in D'Banj's Lekki mansion back then, while some sources felt it was purely music business, others suggested they were dating.

The rumour went for a long time with either of them never having a course to deny or confirm it.

Source: Legit