Popular American rapper, Macklemore, and his wife Tricia welcomed their son about six weeks ago

The couple broke the news to their fans through their respective social media pages on Wednesday, September 15

Their fans were happy for them and took to the comments section of their posts to congratulate them

Thrift Shop rapper Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis are the newest celebrity parents in town.

Thrift Shop rapper Macklemore, wife Tricia Davis have two other children, daughters. Photo: Macklemore.

Source: Facebook

Secret delivery

The couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy about six weeks ago but had kept news of the delivery under wraps.

The rapper and his wife broke the news to their fans through social media on Wednesday, September 15.

Taking to his Instagram account, Macklemore shared a selfie of himself with the newborn, followed by the caption:

"Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him."

Sharing the same news through her own page, Tricia wrote:

"Welcome home Hugo May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine."

News of the delivery was received well by their respective fans who camped on the comments section of their posts to congratulate them.

Srilatar:

"Hugo!! He’s so cute the way he’s snuggling you…"

Annaboogiebotunga:

"I love the way you are glowing Tricia ."

Moyaskillman:

"So incredibly happy for you! He is simply perfect. ."

C.h.a.r.l.a:

"Been waiting patiently for this. I just knew it was a boy. "

Legit.ng understands Macklemore and Tricia tied the knot in 2015 and have two daughters, Colette Koala, 3, and Sloane Ava Simone, 6.

Source: Legit Newspaper