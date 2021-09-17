Nollywood actress Uche Nnanna left the shores of Nigeria for her family vacation in August, but one month later, the mother of two is still enjoying her life.

The film star has been updating her followers on her Instagram page with her vacation photos, showing the beautiful places she visited with her hubby and their kids.

The actress said her family is on a tour of Europe, and so far, the photos she shared have shown it to be true. Uche's family travelled from Paris to Spain, living their best life.

Actress Uche Nnanna shares her family vacation photos.

In this article, Legit.ng shares the photos from Uche's vacations and we can't get over the views.

1. Uche and her boys in Paris

The actress travelled with her boys to Paris to see a few friends. It was a short visit as they soon left the country for another.

2. Touch down in Spain

Uche shared a video showing the moment her husband joined her and the kids in Spain as they got to the country before him.

3. Valencia

The actress and her family took advantage of the gentle climate in the city of Valencia for good photos.

4. Huesca

Although a small city, Huesca boasts lovely historic buildings. Trust the actress and her kids to take photos with some.

5. Madrid

Uche and her husband went with their kids to the water park called Parque Warner. According to the actress, her kids enjoyed themselves as they played with various toys in the park.

6. HM Gran Fiesta

The actress and her family lodged in a four-star hotel located on a beachfront. Uche and her family wasted no time in having a swim in the hotel's pool.

7. Palma De Mallorca

It is a resort city known for its rich cultural heritage, lovely climate, beaches, galleries, restaurants and bars.

Uche and her family visited one of its many beaches and shared photos showing a beautiful view from her balcony.

8. Grao De Castellon

It is known as the gateway to the sea. The city also houses the docks of the fishing port and the commercial port. Actress Uche shared some photos she took in the city.

