Actress Uche Nnanna Shares Cute Family Photos As Hubby Joins Her and Kids in Spain for Summer Vacation
- Nigerian actress Uche Nnanna got her fans gushing after she shared an adorable video of the moment her husband arrived in Spain
- The fair-skinned film star and her two boys were vacationing in Paris before they moved to the other country without their dads
- As soon as the boys saw their dads, they were excited and they jumped on him, not minding if he was jetlagged or not
Nollywood actress Uche Nnanna and her boys are having the time of their lives as they vacation in Paris for summer.
The actress recently has been sharing photos with her son and how they've been catching some fun in the beautiful city. The film star and her boys seem to have gone ahead of her husband as the photos she shared did not include him.
Actress Uche Nnanna in Spain
Uche and her boys were first in Paris and later travelled to Spain.
However, on Wednesday, August 18, the mother of two took to her Instagram page and shared a video showing her boys' excitement as their daddy joined them in Spain.
The cute video showed the moment they reunited with her handsome husband as she and the boys went to the airport to welcome him.
Uche's husband carried their kids in both hands as he welcomed them with a big smile.
Watch the videos below. Swipe left to see more:
Check out mother and sons below.
Fans showered lovely compliments on her
ucheelendu:
"Awwwww family first❤️❤️"
moyolawalofficial:
"Fine kids."
patienceyisa:
"So cute."
nkemoffiah:
"From Paris to Spain abeg make una enjoy jare wahala no dey finish."
uchenancy:
"Family is everything my love."
real_yinkusmama:
"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️ God bless your home ma."
