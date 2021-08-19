Nigerian actress Uche Nnanna got her fans gushing after she shared an adorable video of the moment her husband arrived in Spain

The fair-skinned film star and her two boys were vacationing in Paris before they moved to the other country without their dads

As soon as the boys saw their dads, they were excited and they jumped on him, not minding if he was jetlagged or not

Nollywood actress Uche Nnanna and her boys are having the time of their lives as they vacation in Paris for summer.

The actress recently has been sharing photos with her son and how they've been catching some fun in the beautiful city. The film star and her boys seem to have gone ahead of her husband as the photos she shared did not include him.

Actress Uche Nnanna and her family go for summer vacation. Photos: @uchennanna

Source: Instagram

Actress Uche Nnanna in Spain

Uche and her boys were first in Paris and later travelled to Spain.

However, on Wednesday, August 18, the mother of two took to her Instagram page and shared a video showing her boys' excitement as their daddy joined them in Spain.

The cute video showed the moment they reunited with her handsome husband as she and the boys went to the airport to welcome him.

Uche's husband carried their kids in both hands as he welcomed them with a big smile.

Watch the videos below. Swipe left to see more:

Check out mother and sons below.

Fans showered lovely compliments on her

ucheelendu:

"Awwwww family first❤️❤️"

moyolawalofficial:

"Fine kids."

patienceyisa:

"So cute."

nkemoffiah:

"From Paris to Spain abeg make una enjoy jare wahala no dey finish."

uchenancy:

"Family is everything my love."

real_yinkusmama:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️ God bless your home ma."

Omotola Jalade and her cute kids

The mum of four in a post on Instagram flaunted her beautiful family even though her husband was inevitably absent.

In the series of photos, the actress posed with her two daughters and two sons, and the beautiful smiles on their faces brightened up the photos. The film star and her kids were donned in matching outfits as they posed together.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the mother of four said her husband was out on a mission.

Source: Legit Nigeria