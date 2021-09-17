Nollywood actress Regina Daniel recently showed off the latest addition to her fashion line on social media

The mother of one and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko were spotted wearing matching shoes as they posed for the camera

Fans and friends had beautiful words for the actress and her billionaire husband as they showered her with love

A scroll through actress Regina Daniels' Instagram page shows the mother of one has been working hard at her dream of owning one of the best fashion companies in Nigeria.

Asides from items of clothing, Regina is also the maker of sneakers which is named after her.

Regina Daniels and billionaire Ned Nwoko step out in matching sneakers. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko

The actress announced the latest addition to her fashion line with lovely photos. Though the mother of one and her husband were casually dressed, the couple looked breathtaking as they posed with a big smile for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In one of the photos, the couple stretched their legs forward to show their lovely shoes. An abbreviation of the actress' name was spotted on the shoes.

According to the film star, she and her husband stepped out in Regina Daniels sneakers.

Regina also shared a video showing her husband's legs as she noted that she is obsessed with them.

Check out the lovely photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Colleagues and fans show love to Regina

ebelleokaro:

"Nice one."

ucheelendu:

"Love it."

__sabrina_abrahams.__:

"Good picture baby."

vivienne.bowennn:

"You're looking good."

chioma2225:

"The King and his wife."

austine_martha_markira:

"Beautiful my love."

tripple_b_collectionsz:

"Beautiful couple."

Proud mother

Regina Daniels took a trip outside the country and the mother of one stated that it was her hardest ever. According to her, she travelled all by herself without a companion.

The Nollywood actress said she's trying to build herself into a wonderful woman that everyone will be proud of most especially her son. Regina then thanked her husband for being supportive of her dreams.

The actress' fans seemed to understand how she felt as they took to her comment section to show her love as many with beautiful emojis.

Source: Legit.ng