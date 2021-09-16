Some public hospitals in Yobe have been directed to treat victims of NAF airstrike in Buhari village

The timely order was given to the health centres by the governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni, on Thursday, September 16

Governor Buni has also directed security agencies to do an immediate investigation into the incident which has claimed lives

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Thursday, September 16, commiserated with families of those who died during the unfortunate airstrike in Buhari village.

Buni assured the affected persons that the state government will collaborate security forces to find the cause of the tragedy even if it has been described as an accident or a mistake.

Buni said although the incident was a mistake, an investigation into it must be carried out (Photo: Yobe State Government)

In a statement made available to Legit.ng through his director-general of press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Buni called for a liaison with the Nigeria Airforce and the Multi-National Joint Task Force to investigate the incident.

The statement said in part:

"Government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigeria Airforce to establish what actually happened"

"This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurrence and to safeguard the lives of our people."

The governor who also doubles as the head of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee promised residents that his administration is prepared to work with security agencies to ensure their safety

Added to this, Buni has directed public healthcare centers in Geidam and Damaturu areas to offer free medical services to survivors who sustained injuries.

Even more, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to cater to the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.

Nigerian Air Force commences investigation into alleged aircraft firing of civilians in Yobe

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday, September 16 said it had commenced investigation into the alleged firing of civilians by one of its aircraft in Yobe.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesman, disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Part of the statement read:

“The aircraft while operating south of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists' behaviour whenever a jet aircraft is overhead. Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots.

“It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram/ISWAP activities. Unfortunately, reports reaching NAF headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured..."

