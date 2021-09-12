On Sunday, September 5, an MKU student forgot his backpack which had his laptop and KSh 20,000 (N74,886.26) school fees in a matatu

Ian Gitau was scared that the money which his mother had struggled to get was lost but fortunately the items landed in the hands of an honest driver

Basilio Kimani, the matatu driver did not hesitate to give back the bag and all the items that were in it including the KSh 20,000 (N74,886.26)

On Sunday, September 5, a Mount Kenya University (MKU) student Ian Gitau boarded a matatu at Blue Post Hotel so that he could make it to school.

Basilio Kimani warmed hearts after returning KSh 20,000 which a student forgot in his matatu. Photo credit: Kiarie Mwaura.

Source: UGC

He had come from Mwea and was already a week late to school because he had not yet raised enough school fees for that semester.

Upon arrival at his destination, the young man who had luggage and a backpack in his hand, alighted from the vehicle to pick the luggage but in the process, forgot his bag which had a laptop and KSh 20,000 (N74,886.26) meant for school fees.

He would later notice that he had left his backpack in the matatu but by this time, it was too late as it had gone and he neither knew the plate number nor the Sacco of the vehicle.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Efforts to trace the matatu

What would follow was frantic efforts by the student to get back his bag as his stay on the campus was heavily dependent on getting the money.

Gitau's mother:

"He called me and told me something bad happened and at first, I thought it was an accident but he told me he had lost the bag where I had kept the school fees."

The following day, they reported the matter to the police station but they were informed they could not be helped without the car's plate number.

They would spend the entire Monday visiting every matatu booking office in Thika, asking about the bag and the money.

Honest driver

The next day, they went to KST Sacco offices in Thika and they were in luck as they found the bag in their office and the laptop was inside.

The matatu driver was later given a call and he confirmed that he had the money and in 20 minutes, he met up with the MKU student and returned the money.

The driver, Basilio Kimani, said:

"I had the money in my pocket and I knew that when someone shows up to claim the bag, they would also ask for the money which I had kept safe."

Interestingly, on the day he had the KSh 20,000, he only made KSh 200 (N748.86) from his job but his 'lack' of enough money did not even tempt him to hold on to the cash.

The driver added:

"I knew it did not belong to me and I was happy to give it back."

Nigerian bus driver returns bag containing N16.4m and other valuables to owner at the airport

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bus driver, Emmanuel Eluu, carrying passengers from the Murtala Muhammed Airport was praised for returning the sum of $40,000 (N16,442,000) left in his vehicle.

The development was disclosed in a statement put out by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) on Wednesday, September 1.

Apart from the dollars, bundles of local currencies, pieces of jewellery, and other valuables worth millions of naira were found in the vehicle.

Source: Legit