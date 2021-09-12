The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at mosque, Abuja, Sheikh Muhammad Khalid says cleric have been praying o Buhari

Sheikh Muhammad Khalid, the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at mosque, Abuja, has revealed that prayers cannot solve the insecurity situation in the country.

According to the respected cleric, nothing more can de done because cleric have been praying for president Muhammadu Buhari with no positive results.

He disclosed this in an interview with Punch Newspaper.

Sheikh Khalid says there is no result despite prayers for Buhari. Photo: Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid

"The truth is that we can’t substitute actions for prayers. But pray for him to do what? I can only pray for him to take action, not for him to neglect his responsibilities.

"Prayer does not work that way and that was why I said if he wants to fulfill his promises, God should help him. Besides, we have been praying for him before now, what is the result?"

Meanwhile, Nigerians have continued to applauded the cleric for his outspokenness.

Kingsley Ekene

"God bless and keep u for us. This country need fearless people of u kind who can stand and speak out boldly without fear of any body. We need more of your type sir, very bold and courageous."

Peter Terkuma Thomas

"Both the Christian and Muslim love you and your way of teaching, you have said it all and noting will happen to you sir. Gumi thank you for engaging the bandit."

