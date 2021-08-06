Attahiru Jega has offered what he believes is the best solution for the problem of poor governance in Nigeria

Jega, who is of the view that the centre is too powerful, called for the devolution of power to sub-the national units

The former INEC chief made this suggestion on Wednesday, August 4, during a public lecture in Nasarawa

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nasarawa - According to Professor Attahiru Jega, a former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the devolution of power is the only way out of bad governance in Nigeria.

Jega made this suggestion on Wednesday, August 6, in a lecture at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he noted that there must be equitable redistribution of power and resources from the centre to the state and local governments, This Day reports.

The former INEC boss said the centre is reserving too much power (Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency)

Source: Getty Images

The former INEC boss is certain that if this proposed policy is strictly implemented, the needs and aspirations of Nigerians will be met and achieved.

Jega asserted that this is the most realistic starting point and approach to solving the problem of marginalisation.

He lamented that "the creation of states by military regimes since 1967 has gone a long way to mitigate real and imagined/perceived marginalization of minorities."

The social critic added:

"...given Nigeria’s complex diversity, the more states created, the more viability is threatened, and the more the newer majorities and minorities emerge with fresh demands by the new minorities for their own states.”

2023: Why Nigerians shouldn't vote for APC, PDP, Jega finally opens up

Meanwhile, Jega had advised the Nigerian electorate what to do in the next general elections. Jega who spoke on Monday, August 2, in Kaduna, lamented that for the past 20 years, both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to revive the nation's economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The former INEC boss regretted that the foremost political platforms in the country have been nothing but bad antecedents whose influences should not be given any chance in 2023.

He claimed that both parties do not deserve Nigerians' trust because of the negative roles they have played in terms of corruption.

Source: Legit.ng