The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has retired after spending 36 years in service

Pending the appointment of a new CG, Idris Isah Jere, a Deputy Comptroller General has taken over the control of the service

During his valedictory session on Friday, the former CG boasted that he left the NIS better than he met it

FCT, Abuja - Idris Isah Jere, a Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance and Account, has emerged as the new acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Daily Trust reported that Jere took over in an acting capacity from Muhammad Babandede pending the appointment of a substantive Comptroller General by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idris Isah Jere, a Deputy Comptroller General, has emerged as the new acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). Photo credit: Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Babandede has retired after spending 36 years in service.

Speaking at a valedictory session organised in his honour on Friday, September 10, Babandede said he left the NIS better than he met it, The Cable reported.

The retired CG promised that he will always be ready to assist whenever he is called on by the Service.

Babandede spent five years as the Comptroller General of the NIS.

Nigerians hail Babandede

Ameenour Abour Ner'Arlie Kaurah commented on Facebook:

"Farewell to Mr. Reformer, Mr. Projects, Mr. Paperless, the digital CGIS."

Salisu Muhammad Bello said:

"What an agile and dedicated paramilitary officer of repute. Wish you well the technical comptroller of immigration."

Aliyu Bello said:

"Buhari should get someone capable to watch over our borders to avoid incoming of light arms....Congrat Babandede for the best you offered!"

Salisu Abdulkadir said:

"The man tried for NIS, we need him till 2023. I hope PMB will consider his innovative idea and elongate his tenure."

Adamu Muhd Usman said:

"You did well. Thank you for serving your nation diligently. I wish you well in your future endeavours."

Abdullahi Zaxma Omar said:

"I wish you lots of happiness and good health as you step into retirement. Congratulations, and have a wonderful retirement sir.

"After years of hard work, you're finally getting some time to spend only on yourself. I'm so happy for you."

