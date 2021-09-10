There have been speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was considering fielding Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in the next general elections to serve a single term, having served once as president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although the APC has denied the rumour, Legit.ng has compiled some factors which may prevent the former president from seeking another presidential term on the platform of the ruling party.

Jonathan will be a formidable force that will meet stiff opposition from the APC come 2023 polls (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

1. Betrayal to the PDP

As a chieftain and pillar in the PDP, Jonathan might be seen as ruining much of his popularity in the opposition party if he at this time decides to jump ship to the ruling APC just to secure a return to Aso Rock.

In fact, some PDP bigwigs, one of who is Governor Nyesom Wike, have vowed that they will never support Jonathan if he joins the presidential race on the platform of another even if this means helping the southern region actualising its dream of getting the seat.

A Punch publication has quoted the Rivers governor as saying:

“If President Jonathan is given the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket, he knows that I will not support him. I will not engage in anti-party activity. Even if he is from the South, I will not endorse him. What is paramount is my party’s interest."

The feeling is mutual among some Nigerians who have so much respect for this peace-loving politician and elder statesman.

2. The south will get only four years in power

The suspicion is high that Jonathan, if he gets a chance to lead Nigerian again, may not want to go for a second term after his first tenure.

Southern politicians are particularly afraid of and thus against this because it means their geopolitical zone will have just four years before the presidency rotates back to the north.

3. Stiff opposition from APC politicians

The APC has maintained that it is not ready to relinquish power in the country irrespective of the ethnic background of the candidate projected by other parties.

For this reason, politicians will give the former president more than a hard time during the 2023 election because he poses as a formidable force.

Thus, the odds are actually against this south-south former leader both from within and without.

