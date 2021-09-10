Beyoncé and Jay-Z have donated $2 million (N800m) to historically disadvantaged black colleges and universities

The popular entertainers have partnered with Tiffany & Co in making sure that African American students have all the financial help they need in order to further their studies at these institutions

The world-renowned superstars and their partners launched the Love Scholarship initiative on Thursday, September 9

Beyoncé and her hubby Jay-Z have decided to put their money to good use. The wealthy musicians are on a mission to make sure that African American kids in the US have the money they need to pay for their studies when they reach university or college level.

Beyoncé and Jay Z gave out scholarships to black colleges and universities in the US. Image: @beyonce

The Carters have injected $2 million (N800m) into historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the US.

The world-renowned artists partnered with Tiffany & Co to come up with the cool initiative specifically for the HBCUs.

reports that Hov's Shawn Carter Foundation, Beyoncé BeyGOOD organisation and Tiffany & Co officially launched the Love Scholarship programme on Thursday, September 9.

The money will fund students in the arts and creative fields.

Jay-Z to open Roc Nation school of music

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay-Z who is one of the richest rappers in the US keeps proving that he is a very influential person when it comes to the country's entertainment industry. The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker decided to open his own school of music.

Through his Roc Nation record label, the American superstar has teamed up with Long Island University (LIU) Brooklyn to establish the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

The school will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, sports management, and entrepreneurship and production, according to reports.

On top of the undergraduate degrees, the school will hold summer residential camps for high school students and Saturday programmes for students aged 10 to 18 years old focusing on music and sports management, according to reports.

In a statement, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said the institution will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experience for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.

