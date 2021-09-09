BBNaija's Princess Calls Out Elder Brother Over Death Threat
- Former BBNaija housemate, Princess has informed Nigerians about her supposed elder brother's death threat
- In a now deleted post, the former reality star exposed Mr. Wisdom who allegedly said he would take her life if she declines to become his company's brand ambassador
- She called on Nigerians to hold the man responsible if strange things happen to her as the man never cared for her, siblings and mother
In a now deleted post on Instagram, former BBNaija housemate, Princess has exposed what happened between her and a supposed elder brother, Mr. Wisdom, who wants to ride on her fame to make her brand ambassador of his company despite condemning her in early life that she would amount to nothing.
She shared the post with a picture of Mr. Wisdom with caption.
I want to let Nigerians know that my life is in danger, my life has been threatened by Mr. Wisdom my supposed elder brother.
He called me and asked me to be the brand ambassador for his business, dollapoint, I told him that I am not interested.
I confronted him about an issue that happened 13 years ago and he threatened to kill me if I don't come to his office before Friday."
The reason for deleting the post has not being ascertained at at the time of this report as efforts to reach Princess proved abortive.
Princess declares she has anger issue
Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former BBnaija housemate has anger issue, she made this known to her fans when she newly joined the house.
Princess poured her mind to fellow housemate, Jaypaul when Whitemoney refused to share bed space with her, she hinted that she has been visiting a therapist over her anger issue that is why he took it cool with Whitemoney.
Princess had a crush on Cross not Whitemoney
Against everyone's guess, Princess hinted that Whitemoney was not her crush. She made the revelation during her eviction interview with Ebuka.
Princess also revealed that she has fun and gained new experiences while in the house but she didn't stay too long in the house where she could have expressed her crush for Cross.
