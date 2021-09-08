The Jigawa state government has taken a proactive step to tackle the rising security threats in the state

Dutse local government council’s chairman, Alhaji Bala Usman Chamo, said the state government has banned the use of motorcycles from 9pm to 6am

Chamo said the decision was taken during the state’s security council meeting presided over by Governor Abubakar

Jigawa state - The Jigawa state government has announced the immediate banning of the use of motorcycles from 9pm to 6am across the state aimed at curbing the increase of insecurity in the parts of the state.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the Dutse local government council’s chairman and chairman of ALGON in the state, Alhaji Bala Usman Chamo, disclosed this.

The Jigawa government announces and commences enforcement of the banning of the use of motorcycles from 9pm to 6am. Photo credit: Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar Talamiz Mni Mon

Source: Facebook

Chamo said the decision was taken in the state’s security council meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of the state.

He added that the measure was taken after the state’s Security Council observed the increasing number of security threats in the state, Channels TV also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“It is observed that security has an issue in the country and the state at our local level. We just recorded a number of security concerns across the state."

The Dutse LGA chairman added:

“And the measure taken is to ban the use of motorcycle movement from 9pm to 6am until further notice. All this applicable in all the 27 LGAs of the state."

The chairman added that the leadership of commercial motorcycles riders were duly informed about the development for full compliance by their members.

He added that all security agencies have also been briefed to ensure the enforcement of the directives.

According to Chamo, anyone found disobeying the instruction will be dealt with decisively."

FG orders total shut down of telecom services in Zamfara

In another related development, the federal government has ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara state for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

The publication stated that the order was issued in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

Source: Legit.ng