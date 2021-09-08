A grandpa from the United States warmed hearts on social media when he gave his granddaughter her first salute after she was commissioned as a marine officer

In a video that made people emotional online, retired staff sergeant in the US Marine, James Williams, saluted 2nd lieutenant Charlotte Williams

After the symbolic salute, the old man requested permission to hug his granddaughter and this was granted

A video of a marine officer receiving her first salute from her grandfather has warmed hearts on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @globalpositivenews, a retired staff sergeant in the US Marine, James Williams, saluted 2nd lieutenant Charlotte Williams.

According to Insider, it is a tradition for a newly commissioned officer to receive a first salute, and in the case of 2nd Lt Williams, her granddad gave her the salute.

The granddad gave his granddaughter her first salute after she was commissioned into the US Marine. Photo credit: @globalpositivenews

Little Things reports that the first salute received is a symbolic final showing that that marine is now officially a marine down to the bone.

After the granddad saluted his granddaughter, he said:

"Staff Sgt. Williams, requests permission, ma'am, to hug his granddaughter, 2nd Lt. Charlotte Williams."

Permission was granted and both grandfather and granddaughter hugged each other tightly.

Many react

Social media users were touched and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Instagram user with the handle @mrsloburns said:

"I’m a mess right now, that was so touching."

@nodr0gniv3k wrote:

"You know he is Proud Proud!!"

@_catherinesylvester_ commented:

"Tears. To. My. Eyes."

@omg_issheokay said:

"Whoa! That really got me! Thank you both for your service."

@compassionista123 wrote:

"Look, this page is going to STOP making me cry every single day at work lol. This is so beautiful and touching. You can just feel the love and pride he has for his grandchild."

