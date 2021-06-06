Ice T's wife's biography: what is known about Nicole Coco Austin?
Coco Austin, mostly referred to as Ice T's wife, is an American glamour model, dancer, and actress. She has been married to Ice T for 19 years and they have a daughter together.
Ice T, whose real name is Tracy Laureen Marrow, is an American rapper, actor, songwriter and producer. Ice T and Coco got married in 2002. The couple lives in Edgewater, New Jersey, US.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nicole Natalie Austin
- Gender: Female
- Other names: Coco -T, Coco Marie, Coco, Nicole Natalie Marrow Austin
- Date of birth: 17th March 1979
- Age: 42 years ( as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Tarzana, Calfornia, USA
- Current residence: Edgewater, New Jersey, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Serbian, English
- Sexuality: Straight
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Height in meters: 1.57 m
- Height in feet: 5 ft 2 in
- Weight in kilograms: 62 kg
- Weight in lbs: 137 lbs
- Body measurements in inches: 39-24-43 inches
- Body measurements in centimeters: 99-61-109 cm
- Waist size: 24 inches
- Hip size: 43 inches
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Father: Steve Austin
- Mother: Tina Austin
- Relatives: Kristy Williams (sister)
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Ice-T (Tracy Laureen Marrow)
- Occupation: Actress, model, and dancer
- Net worth: $5 million
Ice T's wife's biography
Natalie Austin was born on 17th March 1979 in Tarzana, California, USA. Her parents are Tina Austin and Steve Austin.
She grew up with her younger sister named Kristy Williams, and three younger half-brothers.
Coco was named Natalie Nicole Austin at birth; however, her brother was fond of mispronouncing her Nicole name as "Cole Cole" or "Co-co". It became a nickname that eventually became very common, and everyone addressed her as Coco.
How old is Coco Austin?
As of 2021, Coco Austin's age is 42 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 17th March every year.
Career
Coco was introduced to stage performance by her mum. She learned how to dance tap, ballet, and jazz. She became famous when she began modelling for calendars, catalogs, and videos.
Austin has appeared in low-budget R-rated films, including Southwest Babes, Desert Rose, and The Dirty Monks.
She has also made guest appearances on TV shows. Together with her husband, Ice-T, she starred in the Ice Loves Coco reality TV series from 2011 to 2014.
Nicole Coco Austin's movies and shows
Below is a complete list of films and shows Ice T's wife has appeared in.
Movies
- 2002: Desert Rose
- 2002: Angel Blade
- 2013: Santorini Blue
- 2014: Think like a Man Too
- 2015: What Now
TV series
- 2004-2012: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- 2017: Difficult People
Reality shows
- 2006: The Wendy Williams Experience
- 2006: The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson
- 2008: Shaken Not Stirred
- 2009: The Heyman Hustle
- 2010: All Star Mr & Mrs
- 2008-2010: The Jace Hall Show
- 2011: Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
- 2012: The Playboy Morning Show
- 2012: Big Morning Buzz Live
- 2012: The Wendy Williams Show
- 2012: Watch What Happens: Live
- 2011-2013: Ice Loves Coco
- 2013: RuPaul's Drag Race
- 2013: Criss Angel Believe
- 2014: Insane Clown Posse Theater
- 2014: This Is Hot 97
- 2013-2014: Bethenny
- 2014: Mario Lopez: One on One
- 2012-2015: Conan
- 2014-2015: Late Night with Seth Meyers
- 2015: Extra with Billy Bush
- 2015: Ice & Coco
- 2015: Bikini Body Conscious Living
- 2016: The Dr. Oz Show
- 2016: Love and Hip Hop: New York
- 2016: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- 2016: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- 2017: Hollywood Medium
- 2018: David Tutera's Celebrations
- 2008-2018: Celebrity Family Feud
- 2019: Celebrity Page
- 2020: Martha Knows Best
Coco and Ice T's marriage
Natalie Austin is married to Tracy Marrow, better known as Ice-T. The two first met in a film in which Ice-T starred, and Natalie worked as a model.
At the time, Coco was 22 years old, while Ice T was 43. They got married in 2002 and have a daughter named Chanel Nicole Marrow, born on 28th November 2015.
During an interview, Ice T revealed:
"I couldn't have picked a better partner. She pulls her weight and kills it in every department. We address problems quickly. She doesn't say, I'm mad at you from last month. How am I supposed to fix something if I didn't know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there's a name for that — it's called being single! "
Body measurements
Coco Austin young's height is 5 feet 2 inches, and she weighs approximately 62kgs. Her body measurements are 39-24-43 inches. The actress has blonde hair and green eyes.
What is Ice-T's wife's worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $5 million. As for her husband, Ice T, his net worth is $60 million.
Social media presence
Coco is also on various social media platforms. Her verified pages are:
- Instagram: @coco
- Facebook: Coco
- Twitter: @cocosworld
Ice T's wife is a multi-talented lady who has achieved success in modelling, acting, and dancing. In addition, she is a great mom to her daughter and a dedicated wife.
