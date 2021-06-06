Ice T's wife's biography: what is known about Nicole Coco Austin?

Coco Austin, mostly referred to as Ice T's wife, is an American glamour model, dancer, and actress. She has been married to Ice T for 19 years and they have a daughter together.

Ice T, whose real name is Tracy Laureen Marrow, is an American rapper, actor, songwriter and producer. Ice T and Coco got married in 2002. The couple lives in Edgewater, New Jersey, US.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicole Natalie Austin

Nicole Natalie Austin Gender: Female

Female Other names: Coco -T, Coco Marie, Coco, Nicole Natalie Marrow Austin

Coco -T, Coco Marie, Coco, Nicole Natalie Marrow Austin Date of birth: 17th March 1979

17th March 1979 Age: 42 years ( as of 2021)

42 years ( as of 2021) Place of birth: Tarzana, Calfornia, USA

Tarzana, Calfornia, USA Current residence: Edgewater, New Jersey, US

Edgewater, New Jersey, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Serbian, English

Serbian, English Sexuality: Straight

Straight Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Height in meters: 1.57 m

1.57 m Height in feet: 5 ft 2 in

5 ft 2 in Weight in kilograms: 62 kg

62 kg Weight in lbs: 137 lbs

137 lbs Body measurements in inches: 39-24-43 inches

39-24-43 inches Body measurements in centimeters: 99-61-109 cm

99-61-109 cm Waist size: 24 inches

24 inches Hip size: 43 inches

43 inches Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Steve Austin

Steve Austin Mother: Tina Austin

Tina Austin Relatives: Kristy Williams (sister)

Kristy Williams (sister) Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Ice-T (Tracy Laureen Marrow)

Ice-T (Tracy Laureen Marrow) Occupation: Actress, model, and dancer

Actress, model, and dancer Net worth: $5 million

Ice T's wife's biography

Natalie Austin was born on 17th March 1979 in Tarzana, California, USA. Her parents are Tina Austin and Steve Austin.

She grew up with her younger sister named Kristy Williams, and three younger half-brothers.

Coco was named Natalie Nicole Austin at birth; however, her brother was fond of mispronouncing her Nicole name as "Cole Cole" or "Co-co". It became a nickname that eventually became very common, and everyone addressed her as Coco.

How old is Coco Austin?

As of 2021, Coco Austin's age is 42 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 17th March every year.

Career

Coco was introduced to stage performance by her mum. She learned how to dance tap, ballet, and jazz. She became famous when she began modelling for calendars, catalogs, and videos.

Austin has appeared in low-budget R-rated films, including Southwest Babes, Desert Rose, and The Dirty Monks.

She has also made guest appearances on TV shows. Together with her husband, Ice-T, she starred in the Ice Loves Coco reality TV series from 2011 to 2014.

Nicole Coco Austin's movies and shows

Below is a complete list of films and shows Ice T's wife has appeared in.

Movies

2002: Desert Rose

2002: Angel Blade

2013: Santorini Blue

2014: Think like a Man Too

2015: What Now

TV series

2004-2012: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

2017: Difficult People

Reality shows

2006: The Wendy Williams Experience

2006: The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson

2008: Shaken Not Stirred

2009: The Heyman Hustle

2010: All Star Mr & Mrs

2008-2010: The Jace Hall Show

2011: Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

2012: The Playboy Morning Show

2012: Big Morning Buzz Live

2012: The Wendy Williams Show

2012: Watch What Happens: Live

2011-2013: Ice Loves Coco

2013: RuPaul's Drag Rac e

e 2013: Criss Angel Believe

2014: Insane Clown Posse Theater

2014: This Is Hot 97

2013-2014: Bethenny

2014: Mario Lopez: One on One

2012-2015: Conan

2014-2015: Late Night with Seth Meyers

2015: Extra with Billy Bush

2015: Ice & Coco

2015: Bikini Body Conscious Living

2016: The Dr. Oz Show

2016: Love and Hip Hop: New York

2016: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

2016: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

2017: Hollywood Medium

2018: David Tutera's Celebrations

2008-2018: Celebrity Family Feud

2019: Celebrity Page

2020: Martha Knows Best

Coco and Ice T's marriage

Natalie Austin is married to Tracy Marrow, better known as Ice-T. The two first met in a film in which Ice-T starred, and Natalie worked as a model.

At the time, Coco was 22 years old, while Ice T was 43. They got married in 2002 and have a daughter named Chanel Nicole Marrow, born on 28th November 2015.

During an interview, Ice T revealed:

"I couldn't have picked a better partner. She pulls her weight and kills it in every department. We address problems quickly. She doesn't say, I'm mad at you from last month. How am I supposed to fix something if I didn't know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there's a name for that — it's called being single! "

Body measurements

Coco Austin young's height is 5 feet 2 inches, and she weighs approximately 62kgs. Her body measurements are 39-24-43 inches. The actress has blonde hair and green eyes.

What is Ice-T's wife's worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $5 million. As for her husband, Ice T, his net worth is $60 million.

Social media presence

Coco is also on various social media platforms. Her verified pages are:

Ice T's wife is a multi-talented lady who has achieved success in modelling, acting, and dancing. In addition, she is a great mom to her daughter and a dedicated wife.

