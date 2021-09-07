A South African hawker is a hit on social media for his stylish outfits as he is seen selling vegetables next to the road, even all the citrus tones tie in nicely

The stunning photos of the well-dressed man were shared by Ndi_Muvenda and they are attracting positive reactions from many who admire his style and colour sense

It seems the smart fellow is quite well-known and one thing is common from the reactions - everyone believes he's going far

One local guy is a street-smart hustler and he is being praised for his dress code. His pictures have found their way to the internet showing the veggie hawker in action.

As shared by Ndi_MuVenda online, the man is a street vendor hustling to make ends meet like all of us, but what attracted many the most is his stunning outfit in warm colours of yellow, orange and red to match his stock.

Social media users are impressed by one well-dressed guy on social media. Image: Ndi_Muvenda

Selling veggies or starting a business is something the youth are exploring as they struggle to get jobs.

The social media account holder says you must love your hustle until it loves you back and Legit.ng looks at the positive reactions from Twitter users.

The post reads:

“Hustler of the day. Love your hustle, it’ll love you back.”

Social media reacts

“So he decided to match up with the veggies.”

“Why is his face pink though.”

“He must wear a mask.”

“The clean clothes and the confidence he has will take him far...”

“Mdu wase Ennerdale.”

“Yabooo.”

“Dog of life.”

Nigerian man who hawks kolanuts and sweets wearing suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a young Nigerian man that hawks kolanuts, sweets in suit and tie.

The video of a man who chose to go corporate with his hawking business has gone viral after the clip surfaced on the internet.

Former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, who shared the video said he met the man when he was driving into Abuja.

Perfectly dressed, the man also wore a face mask and kept it on while he was talking with Shehu in his car. The man has a small tray containing kola nuts, sweets, and other items on one hand as he supports the wares with another.

