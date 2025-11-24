Despite being unsuccessful in three attempts, Splendor Nkiruka Emmanuel, a young lady in her 20s, is still very passionate about the Nigerian military

The Nigerian military, officially known as the Nigerian Armed Forces, consists of three main branches, namely the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Air Force

Splendor has vowed not to give up on her dream of becoming military personnel and bared it all in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

A young lady, Splendor Nkiruka Emmanuel, has said that she would not relent in her desire to be part of the Nigerian military despite being rejected three times.

The Lagos-based lady has been dreaming of being in the military for years, and repeated denials will not dampen her vision.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Splendor, who hails from Anambra state, opened up about why she really wants to be a military woman.

Splendor's Navy screening experience

Splendor's last attempt to join the military was in 2024 when she applied to join the Nigerian Navy. She had her Navy screening at Borokiri, Port Harcourt, but was unsuccessful.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the professional cleaner opened up about her experience during the screening. She described it as a bittersweet experience.

"My experience was bittersweet. All the personnel, including senior officers, were professional and disciplined. There was no need to unnecessarily punish us, unless any of us committed, like making noise or disobeying orders.

"We were properly fed — three square meals, and eventually we were given transportation fare to our various destinations. In summary, I wish I had made it through, because it'd have really been a dream come true."

Splendor maintained that she desires to join any of the three armed forces and is not just passionate about the Nigerian Army or the Navy. In her words:

"I don't have a passion for the Nigerian Navy alone. I have a passion for the military as a whole."

Legit.ng recalled how Splendor had applied to join the Nigerian Air Force in 2023. She highlighted the number of times she had applied to join the Nigerian military.

"Nigerian Air Force, once and Nigerian Navy twice, Nigerian Army, once."

Nigerian military: Why the repeated rejections?

When quizzed about what could be the possible reasons she was unsuccessful in her different attempts to join the Nigerian military, Splendor said she was not told.

"My last attempts to join the Nigerian Navy failed because I failed medical screening," she recalled.

She further said:

"I applied for the other ones and wasn't shortlisted for the exams."

Why Splendor wants to join military

Legit.ng asked Splendor why she badly wants to join the Nigerian military, and she replied that she is driven by her passion to serve.

"Hmmmmm. Passion is driving me. Passion to serve."

Regarding her dreams, Splendor said:

"To join the military and serve the nation."

While she continues to pursue her dream of someday becoming military personnel, Splendor said she is open to any opportunity that would elevate her.

Splendor's personal encounter with Lieutenant Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Splendor had recounted her personal experience with Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad, the naval officer who stood up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Splendor said she met Lieutenant Yerima during her Navy screening at Borokiri, Port Harcourt, in 2024. During the screening, Splendor noticed his immense professionalism and ruggedness, describing him as a 'very cracked and parkard officer.'

Splendor, who runs a cleaning outfit, added that Yerima was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his words carried weight. She recounted running side by side with the naval officer during the endurance running and recalled how she struggled to keep up with his pace.

