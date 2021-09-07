Popular actor, Zubby Michael and a colleague, Chizzy Alichi got into an exchange of words that surprisingly escalated

Zubby had made a statement about how a woman will never be king of boys and Chizzy politely made a case for females

The actor's reply to her earned him insults as well and in a recent post, Zubby talked about his unforgiving spirit

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael recently got people talking after he insulted his colleague, Chizzy Alichi for her reply to his post.

The actor in his post, stated that a woman can never be king of boys, in reference to a recently released movie and Chizzy replied that a woman can be whatever she chooses to be.

Nigerians drag Zubby Michael over new post Photo credit: @zubbymichael/@chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

The actress' comment earned her insults from her colleague and she did not waste time in dishing out a befitting reply.

Zubby Michael gives update

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, hours after the exchange, Zubby Michael told everyone concerned that he does not forgive errors.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See post below:

Reactions trail post

Zubby's exchange with Chizzy earned him drags online and his update even got him more.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

fabulousmaren:

"Because she win you. E shock you?"

maryjane_ohacho:

"I like the way the lady replied him."

ladynomsy:

"Dude, be calming down. You are becoming too prideful."

tastic_cassey:

"You no kukuma get sense"

egus02:

"As you no dey forgive, pray make anything no happen to her this period, because you go explain wetin ypu mean with the statement for police station."

eddeseyo24:

"This is a threat."

sonia_glow_haven:

"You wan kill person? Abeg go rest, E pain you."

sir_eltee:

"Looks like a threat to me. His forgiveness isn’t needed anyway. You don’t put food on her table."

Zubby Michael splurges millions on Mercedes Maybach

The self-acclaimed richest actor in Nollywood shared a video of the latest 'doings' he added to his garage.

Zubby splurged millions of naira on a white Mercedes Maybach and he flaunted the whip on Instagram.

The movie star was spotted in the car which was parked in front of his house with another individual as they danced the 'focus' dance.

Source: Legit.ng