Cubana chiefpriest praises Davido's baby mama, Chioma Rowland, to high heavens as he shares their photo together

The celebrity barman noted that the mother of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi, is zero on noise, drama and keeps a limited crowd

Cubana said this because Chioma had never for once come on social media to talk about his soured relationship with the singer

In recent times, the Nigerian entertainment industry has been awash with news of celebrity couples abandoning their relationships.

Not only that, most of them went on social media to wash the dirty linen of their relationships and eventually announce they're quitting it.

In the light of that, celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, went on social media to celebrate Davido's baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

The celebrity barman appreciates Chioma telling her he is proud of her composure, calmness, coordination among others. He noted that the mother of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi, is zero on noise, drama and keeps a limited crowd.

Cubana Chiefpriest appreciates Davido's baby mama, Chioma, for being drama free. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido

He called Chioma the true definition of a very smooth big girl. Read his caption below:

"My Beautiful Sister Chioma @thechefchi Am So Proud Of Your Composure, Calmness, Carriage N Above All Your Coordination. Humility, Zero Noise, Zero Drama, Limited Crowd That’s The True Definition Of A Very Smooth Big Girl"

Chioma reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest's post eulogising her

Chioma who saw Cubana Chiefpriest's post appreciating her calmness and celebrating her reacted. The mother of one who works as a chef responded to the sweet words used in eulogising her.

She wrote:

"Love you sir"

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post on Chioma

Many fans of the celebrity barman and singer Davido react to the sweet words he spent on Chioma. See some reactions below:

@relineruthy

"She is one in a million"

@iam_masterklass

"Mature Being"

@wesley_softi_singh

"Chioma my lover"

@ohwongz

"Am telling. She is just great"

@ruthkoyo

"Chioma na Sabi babe, him parents train her well"️

Source: Legit.ng