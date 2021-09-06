The weekend was indeed packed full with massive events from top Nigerian celebrities in the entertainment industry

Singer Tiwa Savage laid her father to rest, Toyin Abraham hosted a star-studded birthday party and movie premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some interesting videos and photos showing the fun moments at these events

It was indeed a busy weekend for celebrities in the entertainment industry as many had to show up for their colleagues who had reasons for celebrations.

Most entertainers spent the weekend jumping from one event to another and consequently facing the pressure to show up in their best fits.

Activities for the weekend kicked off on Friday, September 3, when much-loved singer, Tiwa Savage laid her father to rest.

Celebrity events got people talking over the weekend. Photo: @toyin_abraham/@love_of_christ_gegeration/@tiwasavage

Although a funeral, it quickly became a carnival of sorts as many musicians, movie stars, reality stars among others all showed up to celebrate with the singer.

Barely a day after Tiwa’s event, celebrities had to get their boots ready for Nollywood sweetheart, Toyin Abraham, who clocked a new age on Sunday, September 5.

The actress hosted industry colleagues at the popular IMAX cinemas in Lekki where she also had the premiere for her film, The Ghost and the Tout Too.

A host of entertainers who showed up for Tiwa Savage were spotted at Abraham’s event, with the singer also marking her attendance.

Away from the entertainment industry, popular clergywoman Reverend Esther Ajayi also launched a new church over the weekend.

The event had top spiritual leaders, politicians, business executives among others in attendance, with gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, thrilling guests with his performance.

Legit.ng has compiled clips that highlight fun moments from the events below.

1. Tiwa Savage's dad's burial

2. Toyin Abraham's birthday party/movie premiere

The actress made a dramatic entrance as she arrived at the venue on a horse. Videos below:

3. Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill dedicate their baby at the church

4. Reverend Esther Ajayi's church launch event

5. Ayanfe's star-studded album-listening party

Cubana Chiefpriest recreates Oba scene at Tiwa Savage's dad funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest joined other top celebrities at the recent funeral of Tiwa Savage's dad.

The flamboyant socialite made sure to recreate scenes from Obi Cubana’s much-publicised funeral as he exhausted bundles of N500 notes while spraying Tiwa.

Music executive Don Jazzy and crossdresser Bobrisky were also among entertainers who showed up for Tiwa Savage.

