The former APC chairman in Yola South local government area, Sulaiman Adamu, has reacted to his expulsion from the party

Adamu said though he has not been informed officially by the party, he accepted the expulsion as an act of God

The former APC chieftain also urged his supporters not to leave APC just as he also ruled out his defection to the opposition PDP

Yola, Adamawa state - Sulaiman Adamu, the expelled chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola South local government area, has appealed to his supporters to remain in the ruling party.

The Punch reported that Adamu on Thursday, September 2, described his expulsion from the APC as an act of God which he accepts in good faith.

Sulaiman Adamu, the expelled chairman of the APC in Yola South local government area, has urged his supporters to remain in the ruling party. Photo credits: Thebellng, Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Adamu, however, said, the party was yet to officially communicate its decision to him.

Don't expect me to join PDP - Adamu

Despite his expulsion from the APC, Adamu said no one should expect him to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, he has never been a member of any political party other than the APC.

His words:

“I have accepted my fate. I see it as Allah’s will. All I have ever wanted is for the APC to remain in power and this can only be guaranteed by our victory at the polls."

He added:

“There will be elections, I have my voter’s card, right. At least, they have not stripped me of that. Because I have never been a member of any political party other than the APC. So, don’t even expect me to join the PDP.”

Adamu was expelled following a derogatory statement he made against President Buhari. However, the former APC chieftain denied the statement, according to a report by Daily Independent.

APC expels Yola South LGA caretaker chairman, Sulaiman Adamu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) ratified the expulsion of the party's caretaker chairman in Yola South local government area of Adamawa state, Adamu.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the national secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoudehe, stated that Adamu's expulsion from the party took immediate effect.

He said the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1.

What led to Adamu's expulsion

Before his expulsion, the APC had earlier suspended the ex-Yola South LGA chairman.

His suspension followed the discovery of leaked audio in which he wished for President Buhari's death through COVID-19.

In the said clip, the suspended chairman was reportedly heard saying that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a better president if Buhari had died.

Source: Legit