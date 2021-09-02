Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking has got people talking on social media after he questioned the life goal of people who live for photos

The singer asked a rhetorical question if such people have life goals other than social media validation

While some people agreed with Patoranking, others noted that there are people who get paid/make a living from the pictures they take

For some people, they make a lot of money by representing brands and posting photos of their wears, accessories or jewellery adverts.

While some people understand that this is a way of life and source of living for Instagram influencers, singer Patoranking seems not to agree.

Nigerians defend influencers against Patoranking Photo credit: @patorankingfire

He recently questioned the long term goal of people who simply dress up and take photos.

"Hope your goal in life is not to dress up and take pictures?"

See post below:

People earn a living from it

Even though Patoranking did not mention names, a lot of people defended Instagram influencers who fall under the category he took a swipe at.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

deltarelish:

"People get paid for it, let’s leave it there."

thedeltabeauty:

"But influencers make money on instagram this way, all na still goal."

viviannn.__:

"Lol, but that dressing up and taking pictures is some people’s full time job and they earn a living from it. To each man his own anyway."

maroamos_:

"Let people do what they want to, regardless."

temiitayy:

"People get paid for dressing up and taking pictures, it’s called being an influencer!!!"

_nnennaya:

"This is alot of people's goal, they are more particular about winning online while they are miserable in real life."

