The biggest news website in Nigeria, Legit.ng (a brand of Naij.com Media Ltd) announces the exit of its editor-in-chief Akinyemi Akinrujomu on August 31, 2021.

Well-known media professional Akinyemi Akinrujomu became Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief at the beginning of 2021, previously managing the Current Affairs Desk at the company.

Akinyemi Akinrujomu said he is thankful for the time he spent at Legit.ng.

Akinrujomu devoted 5 years to Legit.ng’s growth. He and his team brilliantly covered Nigerian and foreign elections, the COVID-19 situation in the country, and the major events shaping our modern history.

He is a professionally trained journalist with almost 20 years of experience in top media organizations in Nigeria.

Akinrujomu is a graduate of History and International Studies from the Lagos State University and also holds a professional National Diploma in Journalism.

“The last five years I’ve spent with Legit.ng was an extraordinary journey that revealed true Nigeria to me. I am blessed to have worked in an independent media organisation that let me develop my talents and meet the best team in the world. This year Legit.ng achieved huge recognition as the Best News Website in Africa by WAN-IFRA, and I’m sure the team will reach even greater heights!” said Akinyemi Akinrujomu.

Legit.ng’s team members express gratitude to their friend and mentor, Akinyemi Akinrujomu. He has always been committed to the company's mission to lead the way through the news.

In the coming months, Legit.ng will continue operating with a vacant Editor-in-Chief position, relying on the Heads of Departments’ vast experience and professionalism.

Legit.ng is the biggest news and entertainment platform in Nigeria (according to Alexa ranking). The website covers politics, entertainment, sports, current affairs, human interest stories both locally and globally.

Legit.ng is a partner of GMEM – media holding operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named as the Best News Website at 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and emerged Google News Initiative, funding winner.

