The United States of America is not backing down on its drone strikes targeting ISIS-K terrorists

Another drone strike has taken out a vehicle reportedly heading to the Kabul airport with explosives

The US embassy in Kabul had earlier asked Americans crowded at the airport facility to leave the area

Kabul - A drone strike by the United States of America on Sunday, August 29 targeted a vehicle in Kabul loaded with explosives that officials said posed an imminent threat to the airport.

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement that the airstrike eliminated an imminent ISIS-K threat.

President Biden had earlier vowed that the US will hit back at the ISIS-K. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker

Officials told Reuters that the strike targeted suspected militants from ISIS-K.

One U.S. official said it was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul had released an alert on its website late Saturday, August 28 warning Americans should to immediately leave the airport area.

On his part, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told India Today that the group has no association with ISIS-K.

He said the Taliban will wipe out the ISI-K from Afghanistan immediately after the US leaves Kabul on Tuesday, August 31.

2 high profile ISIS targets killed in U.S. drone strike

The United States had earlier launched a drone attack against the terrorist group in swift response to the death of 13 US soldiers who tragically lost their lives when two suicide bombers struck crowds outside the airport.

The drone strike took place in Nangarhar province, which lies east of Kabul.

United States authorities said that the target of the drone had been killed and no civilians were injured, but some reports in Afghanistan claimed soft targets were harmed.

Afghanistan–Pakistan border barrier

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been advised to allow more Afghan refugees into its domain.

A US senior State Department official gave this admonition while briefing journalists on the new US refugee admission programme for fleeing Afghans.

The US official said in a situation like the current happenings, it is important that Pakistan let its border remain open to more refugees.

Source: Legit