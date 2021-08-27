Tanzanian video vixen Masha Love was overcome with emotion after landing a lucrative ambassadorial deal

During a press conference announcing the deal, Masha shed tears of joy as the new contract would upgrade her lifestyle

As a result of the tears, her stick on eyelashes came off, but she seemed unbothered by it and carried on

On Thursday, August 26, Tanzanian video vixen and actress Masha Love was overcome with emotions after landing an ambassadorial deal.

Vixen and actress Masha Love's eyelashes fell off during a presser. Photos: Masha Love.

She shed tears during a press conference while expressing gratitude to all those who helped her get the deal with a soap company.

Masha gets emotional

According to Masha, the six-month deal will see her get N7m and a brand new house.

“I never thought I would land such a deal because some people view me as a nobody.When you see me here, I don’t know what to say because this is a big deal for me."

According to the soap company owner, rather than give Masha a lot of money, she saw it fit to build her a house even though it is still under construction.

At one point, Masha was overcome by emotions and hid her face in her hands as she cried. The businesswoman condoled her, and she was given a tissue to wipe away her tears.

Eyelash mishap

After wiping her tears and composing herself, Masha raised her face, but something was amiss. One of her eyelashes was coming off.

Masha was informed about it, but she waved away a bystander who tried to put it back in place.

The unbothered video vixen continued with the press conference with the drooping eyelash.

Netizens react

Masha’s eyelash went viral online, and this is what netizens had to say:

@jmamazing_tz:

"Something funny is always happening in Tanzania. I love my country."

@sha_jey:

"I laughed until my stomach ached."

@officialzardbrown:

"I am not relocating from Tanzania."

@kennydrick9:

“She might get an ambassadorial deal with a company manufacturing artificial eyelashes."

