A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been appointed by the African Union (AU) as the high representative in the Horn of Africa.

Obasanjo's appointment was announced on Thursday, August 26, by the chairperson of AU's commission, Moussa Mahamat, The Cable reports.

According to Mahamat, Obasanjo's key task is to foster peace, security, and political stability through dialogue in the region which covers nations like Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, and Uganda, The Guardian added.

Part of the statement on the appointment read:

“This decision is part of the African Union’s drive to promote peace, security, stability and political dialogue all over the Horn of Africa region.

“Specifically, the high representative will intensify engagements with all relevant political actors and stakeholders in the region towards entrenching durable peace and stability within the Horn of Africa."

The chairperson disclosed that the elder statesman was chosen for this office because of his "very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa.”

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was on Thursday, August 26, inaugurated as the chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda.

Speaking of his Facebook page, Jonathan disclosed that he also performed his first official duty at the institution.

The occasion was the 10th graduation ceremony of the university today in Kampala on Thursday.

His words:

"I am pleased to have been formally inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda and to have performed my first official function in that capacity at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the University today in Kampala, Uganda..."

Source: Legit.ng News