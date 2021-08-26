American reality star Kim Kardashian is not planning to change her name despite her hubby working on going by Ye

The celebrity mother of four is going to keep the name West, which is also their children's second name

However, Kim supports Kanye's decision just like she has supported him in his many other projects

Despite her soon-to-be ex-husband going for a name change, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is keeping her third name West.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and three of their kids. Photo: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kanye West is reportedly working on changing his name to only Ye and has given reasons why he is going for it.

However, According to TMZ, Kim is not planning to switch with Kanye and feels it is important that she keeps her name as their children also share it.

Their kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint all go by West as their second names, and that will continue.

The mother of four nevertheless supports the Donda rapper's move and feels like he has been known as Ye by many for years.

She believes, despite the name change, people will still recognise him as Kanye West, with Ye turning into his legal name.

Reports also claim the two are working on keeping their family bond close despite their pending divorce.

Recently, Kim showed her support by attending one of Kanye's Donda listening parties, and the two are said to have gone on a lunch date together.

Kanye West applies to change name

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, West filed court documents to officially change his name to just Ye.

According to The Guardian, court papers indicated that Kanye Omari West petitioned to have the name become a Ye, with no other first name or surname.

The application cited “personal reasons” for the change. A judge will now need to approve the filing.

This is not the first time Kanye has mentioned wanting to become Ye. In 2018, the rapper posted a tweet saying that he was just to be addressed as Ye now.

“I believe ‘Ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.” “I went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

Many of his fans have mixed reactions regarding his next move.

