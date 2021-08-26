Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken members of the online community as she recently hinted at her latest business venture

The actress in an Instagram post disclosed that her dream of owning a residential estate is already coming to pass

Tonto announced the name as the King’s Court Estate and many flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood’s Tonto Dikeh is gradually becoming a serial entrepreneur as she continues to expand her streams of income.

The actress turned public servant in an Instagram post shared an exciting piece of information with her online fans and followers as it regards her latest business venture.

Tonto Dikeh announces own residential estate. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto disclosed that her dream of owning a residential estate is already coming to pass. The actress went on to disclose the name as the King’s Court Estate.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"KINGS COURT ESTATE . A DREAM COMING TRUE."

Her post was accompanied with a quote in which she stressed the importance of turning dreams into actions.

Check out her post below:

Tonto Dikeh hints at own residential estate, calls it King's Court. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Fans, followers congratulate the actress

From indications, the plans for the estate are still in the early stages but it didn’t stop well-wishers from flooding her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read what some of them had to say to the actress below:

shebasamson20 wrote:

"You are not called a King for calling sake."

lollyrise said:

"Congrats,God bless you more."

fashionhouse__ng said:

"Wow! Nice one… more winssss sis."

ayominianike said:

"Here she comes with a unique oneafter you nah you my king."

heritage_hairline said:

"Gloryyy Kings court estate."

chizy_beddings_accessories said:

"Congratulations mama."

Tonto Dikeh returns to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto hinted that she had returned to school with some pictures shared on her Instagram page.

In the posts, the actress who had earlier disclosed her intention to contest for a public office in 2023, noted that she’s determined to rule Nigeria someday.

Accompanying her pictures with a caption, the multi-award-winning thespian made a quote that tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

She wrote:

"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. “BACK TO SCHOOL. I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOME DAY. I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I WANT."

Source: Legit Newspaper