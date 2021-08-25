It is with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that Legit.ng (a brand of Naij.com Media Ltd) announces the exit of its Managing Director Goke Olaegbe on the 25th of August.

Goke Olaegbe is a highly-respected expert in Nigeria’s digital media, banking, and services industry.

The media executive Goke Olaegbe bids farewell as Legit.ng’s Managing Director.

Source: UGC

He is also a human resource professional and a marketing guru. He joined the Legit.ng team at the very beginning of the company’s history in 2012, helping it to grow and shape the new digital media landscape in Nigeria.

Olaegbe envisioned and managed great change throughout Legit.ng by creating a work atmosphere that withstood the toughest of times.

Akinyemi Akinrujomu, Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief said:

“Mr. Olaegbe’s professionalism and passion inspired all our team to go an extra mile. We share a love and respect for this great brand, Legit.ng. His contribution to the company has been invaluable. Despite all challenges like COVID-19, remote work and harsh economic conditions he was able to support our brand on its way to the Best News Website in Africa."

Goke Olaegbe, Managing Director at Legit.ng said:

“From the very first day at Legit.ng, I felt how I was evolving together with the brand. We have built a strong foundation for future growth, scaled the team, and built processes to continue our development. Today, I feel a need to learn more and fulfil my cherished dream – to continue on to a further postgraduate degree. I am grateful and touched by how Legit.ng’s team supported my decision. Thank you for all our years together."

Legit.ng’s team expressed their appreciation for Goke Olaegbe’s compassion, saying that even though he won’t be managing the company anymore, they will always remember his immense contributions to their lives at Legit.ng.

Legit.ng is the biggest news and entertainment platform in Nigeria (according to Alexa rank). The website covers politics, entertainment, sports, current affairs, human interest stories both locally and globally.

Legit.ng is a partner of GMEM – media holding operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. In 2021, Legit.ng was named as the Best News Website at 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and emerged Google News Initiative funding winner.

Source: Legit