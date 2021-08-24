Cristiano Ronaldo could betray Man United fans by joining Man City before this transfer window closes this month

The Portugal star was said to have been offered to the Premier League champions for a low as €25m

Ronaldo has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG but they have not shown they really want him

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set for Juventus exit as he eyes a stunning transfer move to Manchester City this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has about 10 months left on his current deal with the Old Lady after joining them from Real Madrid in 2018.

However, his bromance with the club seems to be fading away following his failure to help them secure their 10th straight Serie A silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo getting ready for Juventus' Serie A opener against Udinese. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

The Turin-based club also struggled to qualify for Champions League at the end of last campaign owing to a poor run of performances.

SunSport quoting L'equipe however reports that the ex-Manchester United winger has seen his agent contact Premier League champions City.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo started against Udinese from the bench

Ronaldo started his side's Serie A opener against Udinese from the bench and that further gives credence to the speculation that he has requested to quit Juve this transfer window.

The 36-year-old has also been linked with a move to former club Real Madrid while Paris Saint Germain were interested in him until they secured the services of Lionel Messi this month.

He scored a superb header against Udinese in the 94th minute of their Serie A opener but VAR ruled it out for offside and the forward will have to wait for his first league goal of the season.

How Cristiano Ronaldo predicted his Man United return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus remains in doubt especially after shipping his exotic cars to Lisbon towards the end of last season.

The 36-year-old also started the new campaign for the Old Lady on the bench as they played a 2-2 draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener over the weekend.

But, despite Pavel Nedved denying all speculations linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner away from the Allianz Stadium, new revelations about his departure are emerging. He was said to have told DAZN.

