BBNaija star Dorathy shared a video on her Instagram page that got her fans and followers laughing at her

The reality TV star said she wanted a Hermes bag, however, as soon as she spotted the price online, she expressed shock

As expected, Dorathy's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts about the video

Many people love the good things of life and Lockdown star Dorathy Bachor is one of them.

The reality star shared a TikTok video of herself on social media and it left people rolling on the floor with laughter.

BBNaija Dorathy was shocked after seeing the price of a Hermes bag. Photos: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Dorathy reacts to the price of a Hermes bag

The BBNaija star jumped on a trend on TikTok that saw people taking what they want from the screen of a laptop.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dorathy said she wanted a Hermes bag but the moment she sighted the price of one on google, she screamed.

According to the research she made, a 2019 Hermes pre-owned bag costs a whopping sum of N11m. Infact, a 2006 pre-owned Hermes bag is just N3m less as it costs N8m.

The reality star wasn't expecting to see the price as she pretended to faint.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

liloaderogba:

"You’re such a nuisance."

princenelsonenwerem:

"You didn’t see the name of the store “FARFETCH”

mrkayvee:

"What the Lord cannot do does not exist."

highfeey:

"E over choke lifestyle na my mate? "

chim_ama_kaa:

"...bag wey I go buy 7500 highest."

official_delvin:

"Birkin na your Mate??"

darasimi_aina:

"They are even preowned. How much is the new one, send your account details, let me make a transfer."

kattyjulius_:

"stop shouting."

BBNaija Dorathy surprises her lookalike sister

Dorathy's younger sister Cynthia clocked a year older and she got a beautiful car from the Lockdown star.

Taking to her Snapchat account, the 2020 BBNaija star shared video clips that captured the moment her sister took delivery of the lovely Hyundai car.

The post which went viral earned the much-loved BBNaija star applause from social media users.

coo_adorables:

"Fans bought a car for Dora; Dora bought a car for her sister... nice!"

humblepenny8:

"Dorthy na person."

Source: Legit