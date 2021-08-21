Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles has dissapointed fans with the news that Destiny's Child will not be coming back

This came just days after fans started insinuating the group will be dropping new music and go on a tour together soon

Destiny's Child's social media pages had earlier been updated in a move that got fans excited, thinking the group will be making a comeback

Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has disappointed many Destiny's Child's fans after confirming the music group will not be having a reunion as earlier announced.

Mathew, who is still Destiny's Child's manager disclosed to the world that the reunion will not happen as nothing of the sort has been in the works.

Beyonce's dad said Destiny's Child will not be making a comeback. Photo: Destiny's Child.

Source: Facebook

No reunion plans

According to TMZ, Mathew said the get together had been mentioned but his group has zero plans for a reunion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mathew also confirmed that the group will not be making an album, tour or do anything together as a group.

Beyonce's dad asked fans to ignore the social media updates which have been made through Destiny's Child's official social media accounts.

The Destiny Child's manager noted that the latest updates on DC's pages were just a normal, rather routine move to revamp the brand name by the record label.

Mathew's statement came barely days after fans noticed the group's header images on their social media pages had been changed.

Following the changes, Destiny's Child's started believing that the group was on the verge of making a gallant reunion and comeback.

DC's had bought the reunion story especially after Beyonce disclosed through a recent interview that new music will be coming from her side.

The stars did not specify if she was going to release solo projects or with Destiny's Child but fans outrightly thought DC was coming back.

Blue Ivy wins first Grammy

Just like mummy, Queen of pop Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy is following her footsteps and slowly embracing greatness at her young age.

The nine-year-old who made her musical debut in her mother’s video bagged her first Grammy Award.

During the Sunday, March 14, award show, Blue was feted for Best Music Video category in Beyonce’s viral song Brown Skin Girl.

Source: Legit