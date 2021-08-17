Governor Nyesom Wike has cleared the air on the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections

Wike stated that for the party to function effectively, Secondus and some key executives in the party must be replaced

According to him, the PDP is the only alternative party that Nigerians are expecting to take over power come 2023

River state- The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his views concerning the plan by the opposition party in the next general elections.

The Punch reports that Wike said the present National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot lead the party to victory in 2023, hence the pursuit for its replacement.

Legit.ng gathered the governor maintained that the internal crisis that was witnessed recently in the party shows the failure of the NWC led by Prince Uche Secondus to effectively carry out its responsibility as an opposition political party.

The Rivers state governor has spoken concerning the PDP's agenda in 2023 general elections. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who revealed this on national television in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 17, said the PDP remains the only credible alternative party that Nigerians were expecting to take over power in 2023.

The governor’s remarks were relayed by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, in a statement titled ‘PDP need new, robust, determined NWC to win 2023 general elections-Governor Wike.

The statement reads:

“If you go to the public and ask Nigerians if PDP is ready to take over power in 2023, if you hold a referendum, you will know that Nigerians are even waiting for PDP."

Wike finally breaks silence on Atiku, says he is not aware of ex-VP’s ambition

Meanwhile Legit.ng had reported that Governor Wike said on Friday, August 13, that he is not aware that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, wants to vie for the 2023 presidency.

It was reported that he made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme (AIT), Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt.

The governor said he was not aware of Atiku’s move because the PDP has not yet zoned the presidency.

Wike also said the resolution of the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has allayed his initial fear of possible implosion in the party.

