Nigerians are not only hardworking, but they are also in different parts of the world seeking better opportunities.

In recent years, Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate how successfully became citizens of the places they migrated to.

The Nigerians worked hard and got what they wanted. Photo source: LinkedIn/Babatunde Omotoye, Ayo Phillips

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five of those people who obtained foreign citizenship.

1. Babatunde Omotoye

Babatunde narrated how he made a brave move to relocate to Canada as a student. He revealed that while he was in the country, he did odd jobs at a factory just so he could pay tuition.

That was not all, the man also had to bear cold weather conditions he was not used to. More than six years after his relocation, he became a Canadian citizen

2. @mitaisme

A young lady with the social media handle @mitaisme earlier in the year celebrated becoming a Canadian citizen.

She said that braving the cold of the country eventually paid off as she now has the right to vote and be voted for.

3. Arikeade

A young lady was very happy in 2020 when she became a UK citizen. She shared photos of herself posing beside the picture of the Queen.

Arikeade said it has been God's help as she called herself the latest British babe in town. Many people celebrated her.

4. Ayo Phillips

Ayo's story inspired many on social media. Before he could relocate to America, his parents had to borrow the sum of N610,000 to cover his travel costs.

Many years after in the foreign country, the man succeeded. He raised his own family and became a citizen.

5. Marina Iyeme-Eteng

On Wednesday, January 27, Marina announced that she got a Canadian citizen. Many people celebrated with her on social media.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Munonyedi Egbo, went online to write about his academic success and how he got his PhD in 2021.

Sharing a collaged photo, the man revealed that after getting his degree in engineering from the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 2014, he proceeded to the UK for his masters which he bagged in 2017.

He did not rest on his oars, he travelled to the United States of America and succeeded in 2021 as he got his doctorate degree.

