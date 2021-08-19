Celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual counselled men to always give listening ears to their wives no matter the situation

Sharing his advice on Instagram, Yomi Casual noted that women see beyond men because it's God's gift to some of them

According to him, it is smarter for a man to not only listen to his wife, but to also adhere to her counsels anytime she dishes them out

Popular fashion designer Yomi Casual has advised men to listen to their wives regardless of anything.

In a post on his Instagram page where he made this known, the celebrity couturier said women should be given listening ears by their husbands, adding that they see things beyond what men could see.

Yomi Casual counsels men on their marriage. Photo Credit: @yomicasual

Source: Instagram

“My fellow men. Please listen to your wife oh! These women see beyond. No let your wide chest dey deceive you,” he wrote.

Read the post below:

Fans react

Yomi Casual's advise generated reactions from his fans, who saluted his thoughtfulness.

Read some of their reactions below:

Ajebodcomedian:

“Lound the volume... Louderrrrrrr!!! You make less mistakes when you listen, periodt!!”

Sosofitmgt:

“Hmmmm. What about girl friend Oga.”

Ome_mma1:

“No be only wife oooo Women dey see far.......I dey gym for house today babe wey dey same compound with me tell me say guy this iron look like eh won break, eh no reach 2 minutes that thing break hit me for leg.....no be small pain”

Eye_bee_halliday:

“U see why I need to get married Asap so I can say things like if u stay out late u will have a flat tyre I need to control someone’s son.”

Inotorious_gid:

“So how we want take know the one wey God no Bless with the Gift? Since na only some.”

Ashandiomoba:

“Exactly bro....buh some ignorant men call it control, dem no dey understand us women say God dey speak to us concerning some issues.”

Paneo_kidscloset:

“Torrr!! Abeg Loud it oo because some men will not see this post.”

Archiekings:

“They are just like our mummies… learn to listen to your girlfriend ooo he get why . They spot fake friends easily.”

Iambillsmarth:

“Only few will understand this message my Boss is trying to pass across the whole world should I loud the mic.”

T.cizzy_couture:

“We way never marry who we go dey listen to Boss?”

Iam_bwoyranky66:

“Talking from experience sir haha.”

Scperfumery:

“Absolutely correct.”

Iamkingzazi:

“Wahala for who never marry.”

Tarelle_74:

“You best believe it. Somebody tag my husband.”

Isaackingluxury:

“He said wife ooo set awon girlfriend geng.”

Source: Legit