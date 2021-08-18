Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, recently shared a video via her Tiktok account in which she took part in a trend

The actress, together with her two daughters, Angelica, Isabel, and another lady were seen doing a popular mime

The video of the ladies dressed in ankara tops and denim pants has gone viral on social media, causing reactions

It is no news that Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, shares a strong bond with her two daughters and this continues to show in her social media posts.

The actress shares a tight bond with her daughters. Photo credit: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

Stella Damasus does Tiktok challenge

Just recently, the actress who is pretty active on the hot app, Tiktok, shared a new video that featured her two beautiful daughters, Angelica and Isabel alongside another lady.

In the video, the four beautiful ladies who are all dressed in colourful, fancy ankara tops and denim pants are seen doing a popular mime on the app which involves a lot of handle gestures.

The veteran actress is seen in front doing the mime very passionately and in sync with her fellow Tiktokers.

Watch the clip below:

Actress dishes out some health advice

Two months ago, the actress advised against overusing one's body, in order to keep it from shutting down.

The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she talked about not waiting till one is older to take better care of their body.

Damasus who recounted how her mother used to warn her against not resting, stated that she was often advised to learn to rest in order to prevent her body from shutting down.

Tiktok star

Stella Damasus, is yet another Nigerian celebrity serving entertaining content on TikTok.

The abroad-based movie star got social media users laughing after she made a video addressing 'small boys' in her DM calling her 'darling'.

In the video, she questions the audacity as she also asked if they had money to spend.

Source: Legit.ng