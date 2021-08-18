Dafran’s biography: age, height, ban, retirement, net worth

Daniel Francesca, popularly known as Dafran, is a former full-time professional Twitch game streamer and Overwatch League player. He is one of the top achievers on the Twitch streaming platform, having hit the highest ranks in the Valorant game. However, Dafran retired from full-time streaming in June 2020, leaving his fans with endless questions.

Danish Twitch streamer and farmer Dafran. Photo: @farmerdafran

Source: Instagram

Dafran's sudden shift of career is a topic of interest for many. Lately, he has been sharing pictures of himself on the farm. Find out more about his personal life and career.

Dafran's profile summary

Full name: Daniel Francesca

Daniel Francesca Nickname: Dafran

Dafran Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 27, 1993

December 27, 1993 Age: 27 years old (as of September 2021)

27 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Nationality: Danish

Danish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Body build: Slim

Slim Height in feet: 5’8”

5’8” Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 156.5

156.5 Weight in kilograms: 71

71 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: N/A

N/A Profession: Part-time Twitch streamer, farmer

Part-time Twitch streamer, farmer Net worth: $12,030 - $162,494

$12,030 - $162,494 Twitch: dafran

dafran YouTube: Dafran

Dafran Instagram: @farmerdafran

@farmerdafran Twitter: @dafran

Dafran's bio

He was born on 27th December 1993. Where is Dafran from? He is from Copenhagen, Denmark, in Europe.

How old is Dafran?

Dafran’s age is 27 years as of September 2021.

Career

The Danish streamer officially commenced his Esports journey in 2016, playing for the Danish World Cup team. Later, he was approved to join Atlanta's professional Overwatch League in September 2018. However, he got his loyal fans in disbelief when he decided to quit the game, saying that he lacked passion for it.

His comment regarding Overwatch was not well received by many. As a result, he apologized a day later and rejoined the team.

Daniel's proficiency in gaming stretched to other popular games on Twitch, such as Valorant. The game proved to make him even more famous since he saw upwards of 10,000 viewers a day. That said, does Dafran play Valorant? Unfortunately, the answer is no because he was suspended from the team.

Danish Twitch streamer and farmer Dafran with his friend Jamie. photo: @farmerdafran

Source: Instagram

Is Dafran a farmer?

Dafran is now a farmer. On June 2, 2020, he announced that he was taking a break from full-time streaming. He said,

It is time for a new chapter in my life. I am going to be starting on an education that has to do with growing fruits, vegetables, etc.”

In addition, Daniel made it clear that he was no longer going to stream regularly. He was to do so occasionally for fun. Currently, many of Francesca’s followers wish to know what he is up to. Did Dafran quit farming? No, he is still working on his farm.

Is Dafran streaming again?

The Danish streamer still streams on Twitch. After the several backlashes that initiated his decision to focus on farming, most of his loyal fans thought he was going for good, never to return. However, he streams occasionally.

For instance, he streamed Overwatch World League on August 16, 2021, and the video is receiving massive views. Currently, the video stream has over 73k views. Therefore, his fans can now enjoy the legendary Twitch streamer’s videos like before.

Body measurements and statistics

According to Healthy Celeb, Dafran’s height is 5 feet 8 inches which translates to 173 centimetres. He weighs 156.5 pounds (71 kilograms). Moreover, he has a slim body type.

Dafran's net worth

How rich is Dafran? According to Celeb Networth, Dafran’s net worth is allegedly approximated to be $12,030 - $162,494. His primary source of income is YouTube, Twitch earnings, and his farming career.

Danish Twitch streamer and farmer Dafran. photo: @farmerdafran

Source: Instagram

What happened to Dafran?

He got suspended from the streaming team after colliding with Valorant tournament organizers on Twitter. Most of Dafran’s ban on Twitch was often linked to getting out of control and later apologizing. That is why he proves to be a topic of curiosity for his fans.

Online presence

Daniel Francesca is active on popular social media platforms. As of 2021, he has over 685k followers on Twitch, making him one of the most celebrated Twitch streamers. Also, he has a YouTube channel with over 233k subscribers.

The popular Twitch streamer is also available on Instagram and Twitter. Most of his tweets revolve around his farming career and uploading photos on his social media accounts.

Daniel Francesca, alias Dafran, is better known for his legendary skills in Valorant Esports. He is quite a controversial celebrity known for his high temper, culminating in being banned from Twitch several times. However, he is balancing his life by partially streaming on Twitch and working on his farm.

