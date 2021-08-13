Thomas Markle Sr. has slammed Prince Harry for not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas was speaking during a tell-all interview with GB News

Although Markle loves his daughter, he claims the Duchess of Sussex has changed considerably since meeting Prince Harry

Thomas Markle has accused Prince Harry of not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. The 77-year-old was speaking during a tell-all interview with GB News.

Thomas Markle Sr. has slammed Prince Harry for not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. Images: Getty, @MikeSington/Twitter

Source: UGC

Markle apparently blames Prince Harry for his rocky relationship with his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex. This is despite being caught colluding with paparazzi to stage pictures before the couple's wedding in 2018.

"I'm blaming Harry for this mostly,” he told GB News. “Harry has this saying: 'If you look at the paparazzi, you're done.' I'm surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me or ask for my daughter's hand in marriage," he added.

Markle says he has not spoken to the couple since they called him from hospital back in 2018, Perth Now reports. Further opening up about his experiences with the young couple, Thomas claimed Meghan has "changed" since she met Harry:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"She's changed, she's not the daughter I knew. My daughter was a much more loving person than she is now. I don't know if he's the one behind it, but I really think that Harry and some of her friends have changed her. I love my daughter, but I don't always like what they're doing," IOL reports.

Diana's sister-in-law says princess would have been proud of Harry

In more on the British royal family, Legit.ng previously reported that Sarah Ferguson, the late Princess Diana's sister-in-law, says Di would have been proud of both her sons and their choices.

Speaking during a radio interview, Ferguson shared what she felt would have been Diana's true feelings regarding Harry and Meghan's decision to resign as senior royals in early 2020.

"What I think is that she would have been very proud of her boys standing firm and tall, and they're very like her, and she would have been very proud," she shared.

She also added that Princess Diana would have wholeheartedly supported the publication of Harry's memoirs, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, having once released her own tell-all autobiographical book, East Coast Radio reports.

Source: Legit