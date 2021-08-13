Yvonne Nelson has started a fundraiser to raise money for Beverly Afaglo after she lost all her belongings

Afaglo lost her everything after an inferno ravaged her house at Tema on Monday, August 9, 2021

Nelson has set a Go Fund Me account with a N8.2m ($20,000) target to help alleviate her colleague's plight

Actress Yvonne Nelson has set out to help her colleague, Beverly Afaglo, after the latter's house got burnt.

Nelson has set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Afaglo to cushion her over the loss of all her properties.

Afaglo lost everything she had after a fire gutted her house which was located at Tema Community 9 on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh, @beverly_afaglo

Source: UGC

Afaglo, who is the wife of music star Praye Honeho, announced the unfortunate incident on her social media page after it happened.

According to her, the fire raged for about four hours before it was put out but it had destroyed everything inside the house.

Following the incident, some Ghanaian celebrities reached to their colleague to offer some help and words of encouragement.

Among them was Nelson who joined heads with musician Chase to open the Go Fund account to help Afaglo.

The account target is set at $20,000 which is a little over N8.2m at the current exchange rates.

After setting up the account, Yvonne Nelson shared screenshots on her Instagram page to encourage more people to donate.

"She lost her home Pls help @beverly_afaglo Kindly tap link in my Bio to donate. Thanking you in advance. God bless you," Nelson's caption read.

Three hours after the account went live, over 400 dollars had been donated.

